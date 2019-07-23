Agung Podomoro bonds rebound after loan delay explanation

Shutterstock photo





SINGAPORE, July 23 (IFR) - Agung Podomoro Land'sUS$300m bonds due 2024 jumped five points today to a cash price of 80.5, according to Refinitiv data, after it blamed lenders for a delay in raising a loan.

Last week, Moody's and Fitch cut Agung Podomoro's ratings to B2 and CCC-, respectively, from B1 and B-, because of heightened refinancing and liquidity risks.

The Indonesian property developer was aiming to raise funds to refinance near-term domestic bond maturities as well as repay a Rp1.178trn (US$84m) syndicated loan, but was only able to raise Rp750bn in new loans, which it used to repay a bond which matured on June 6.

The company said it had obtained written consent from the lenders to its existing loan to extend the prepayment date to September 30.

It also said it was trying to obtain an equity injection from shareholders, working with syndicated lenders for another fundraising, and planning to sell one of its commercial properties by the end of the year, with the proceeds to be used to cut debt.

Agung Podomoro also has Rp491bn of bonds due in December and Rp99bn due in January 2020.

The developer's dollar bonds dropped as low as 61 in cash price terms on July 18, following the downgrades.

The bonds, issued by APL Realty Holdings, are guaranteed by Agung Podomoro and several of its subsidiaries.