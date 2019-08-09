AGRO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Adecoagro SA (Symbol: AGRO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.02, changing hands as high as $7.12 per share. Adecoagro SA shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AGRO's low point in its 52 week range is $6.17 per share, with $8.65 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $7.01.
