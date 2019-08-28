Agricultural Bank of China eyes Rmb35bn perp bonds

Reuters





BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (IFR) - Agricultural Bank of China plans to issue Rmb35bn (US$4.88bn) of perpetual bonds to replenish its capital, completing a Rmb120bn issuance plan approved by financial regulators, according to a public filing.

Bookbuilding starts on September 3 and the settlement date is on September 5.

Citic Securities is the lead underwriter and lead bookrunner, while ICBC, CICC, Guotai Junan, China Securities, Bank of China International, Everbright Securities, Huatai Securities, Haitong Securities, China Merchants Securities, Shenwan Hongyuan Securities and GF Securities are joint underwriters.

The bank issued Rmb85bn perp bonds at 4.39% last month after deciding not to raise the full Rmb120bn in one go. The bonds were 2.5x subscribed.