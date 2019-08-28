Quantcast

Agricultural Bank of China eyes Rmb35bn perp bonds

By Reuters

Reuters


BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (IFR) - Agricultural Bank of China plans to issue Rmb35bn (US$4.88bn) of perpetual bonds to replenish its capital, completing a Rmb120bn issuance plan approved by financial regulators, according to a public filing.

Bookbuilding starts on September 3 and the settlement date is on September 5.

Citic Securities is the lead underwriter and lead bookrunner, while ICBC, CICC, Guotai Junan, China Securities, Bank of China International, Everbright Securities, Huatai Securities, Haitong Securities, China Merchants Securities, Shenwan Hongyuan Securities and GF Securities are joint underwriters.

The bank issued Rmb85bn perp bonds at 4.39% last month after deciding not to raise the full Rmb120bn in one go. The bonds were 2.5x subscribed.





This article appears in: Stocks , Fundamental Analysis , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar