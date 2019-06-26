Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Agree Realty Corporation ( ADC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.57 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ADC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $65.6, the dividend yield is 3.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADC was $65.6, representing a -6.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.26 and a 29.34% increase over the 52 week low of $50.72.

ADC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). ADC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.74. Zacks Investment Research reports ADC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.23%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF ( PSCF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCF with an increase of 0.26% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ADC at 1.4%.