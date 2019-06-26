AGO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.85, changing hands as low as $41.59 per share. Assured Guaranty Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AGO's low point in its 52 week range is $34.93 per share, with $47.97 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $41.70.
