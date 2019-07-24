Quantcast

Agnico Eagle Mines profit jumps more than five fold

By Reuters

July 24 (Reuters) - Canadian gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd , reported a more five-fold increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday, largely due to higher realized gold prices and currency and derivatives gains.

Net income rose to $27.8 million, or 12 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $5 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

