Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ( AEM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AEM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AEM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $64.08, the dividend yield is .78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEM was $64.08, representing a -0.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.21 and a 99.13% increase over the 52 week low of $32.18.

AEM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited ( BHP ) and Rio Tinto Plc ( RIO ). AEM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.33.

AEM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited ( BHP ) and Rio Tinto Plc ( RIO ). AEM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.33.

Interested in gaining exposure to AEM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AEM as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF ( GDX ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDX with an increase of 35.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AEM at 5.29%.