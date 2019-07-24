Agnico Eagle Mines beats profit estimates on higher gold prices

Shutterstock photo





July 24 (Reuters) - Canadian gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd , reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit for a fourth straight quarter on Wednesday, largely due to higher realized gold prices.

Average realized gold prices rose to $1,318 per ounce from $1,293 a year earlier, the company said, while gold production improved 1.8% to 412,315 ounces.

Quebec's largest gold producer reported all-in sustaining costs per ounce of $953 in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $921 a year earlier.

Net income rose to $27.8 million, or 12 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $5 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 10 cents per share, compared with estimate of 4 cents, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Revenue fell about 5% to $526.6 million, but beat analysts' estimate of $505.21 million.