AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

AGNC Investment Corp. ( AGNC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AGNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -11.11% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.86, the dividend yield is 11.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGNC was $16.86, representing a -14.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.72 and a 4.14% increase over the 52 week low of $16.19.

AGNC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). AGNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.01. Zacks Investment Research reports AGNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -14.18%, compared to an industry average of -6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGNC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ( MORT )

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF ( KBWD )

iShares Trust ( REM )

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF ( FNCL )

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF ( HIPS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNCL with an increase of 3.92% over the last 100 days. MORT has the highest percent weighting of AGNC at 7.2%.