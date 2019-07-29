AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

AGNC Investment Corp. ( AGNC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AGNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AGNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.41, the dividend yield is 11.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGNC was $17.41, representing a -11.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.72 and a 7.54% increase over the 52 week low of $16.19.

AGNC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). AGNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.54. Zacks Investment Research reports AGNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -15.89%, compared to an industry average of -6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGNC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGNC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ( MORT )

iShares Trust ( REM )

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ( BTAL )

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF ( HIPS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BTAL with an increase of 4.3% over the last 100 days. MORT has the highest percent weighting of AGNC at 8.83%.