AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $14.82, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 12.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.37%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC as it approaches its nex t earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, down 19.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.83% lower within the past month. AGNC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AGNC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.63. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.42.

Also, we should mention that AGNC has a PEG ratio of 2.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.57 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.