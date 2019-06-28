Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2019

Agilent Technologies, Inc. ( A ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.164 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 24, 2019. Shareholders who purchased A prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that A has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $73.19, the dividend yield is .9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of A was $73.19, representing a -11.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.27 and a 21.14% increase over the 52 week low of $60.42.

A is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Illumina, Inc. ( ILMN ) and Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. ( MTD ). A's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.48. Zacks Investment Research reports A's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.48%, compared to an industry average of 4.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the A Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to A through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have A as a top-10 holding:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF ( JKH )

Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF ( VGFO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKH with an increase of 13.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of A at 1.11%.