Agilent Launches eSight, Expands Cell Analysis Portfolio

Agilent Technologies, Inc. A is making every effort to expand presence in life science research space on the back of its strengthening cell analysis offerings and live cell imaging techniques.





This is evident from the latest launch of xCELLigence RTCA eSight, which is a multimode real-time cell analyzer (RTCA). Notably, the new instrument is integrated with xCELLigence biosensor technology, which is considered to be non-invasive. It also features live cell imaging technology.These two technologies offer label-free, real-time biosensor measurements and kinetic imaging of the same live cell populations.Agilent's new RTCA marks the first of its kind which monitors cell health, cytolysis in primary or native cells, morphology and proliferation at predefined temporal resolutions in physiologically relevant environment.eSight is likely to expand the company's presence in the research areas - cell biology, immunology, immuno-oncology and immunotherapy.We believe Agilent is likely to gain traction across researchers involved in real time detailed cell analysis with the help of eSight, which supports a wide range o f report er reagents, various well-plate formats, flexible user-defined schedules and three fluorescence channels.Moreover, eSight provides unprecedented insight into cellular mechanisms of action and functionality. Further, it offers two vantage points into cell health and responses to a variety of chemical and biological manipulations to scientists and researchers in single experiment.All these benefits and capabilities of the latest cell analyzer are likely to aid its adoption rate, which in turn will strengthen Agilent's position in the potential cell analysis market.

Expanding Cell Analysis Portfolio

Agilent's latest move bodes well for its continued focus toward expanding cell analysis portfolio.



xCELLigence biosensor technology that is contained in eSight was obtained by acquiring ACEA Biosciences. This buyout marked a major step toward bolstering the company's growth prospects in the rapidly growing cell analysis market.



Further, the company recently entered into a definitive agreement to acquireBioTek Instruments whose product portfolio is includes microplate readers, washers, dispensers, cell imaging systems, automated incubators and stackers. This will strengthen the company's cell analysis portfolio.



Additionally, buyouts of Seahorse Bioscience and Luxcel Biosciences by the company are acting as tailwinds.



We believe the above-mentioned strong endeavors are expected to aid growth in Agilent's Life Sciences & Applied Markets Group (LSAG). We note that the segment is the largest contributor, accounting for 46% of fiscal 2018 revenues.



Currently, Agilent carries a Zacks Ranks #2 (Buy).



