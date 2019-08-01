Aggregate Bond & Gold Bullion: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks slumped on the Fed's confidence in moderate U.S. economic growth and hints of no further rate cuts in the near term. Among the top ETFs, investors saw SPY shed 1.1%, DIA lose 1.3%, and QQQ move 1.4% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

AGG : Volume 3.33 Times Average

This aggregate bond ETF was in the spotlight as around 12.9 million shares moved hands compared with an average 3.89 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as AGG gained 0.04% in the last session. The movement can largely be attributed to the Fed rate cuts. AGG added 0.11% in a month's time.

SGOL : Volume 3.23 Times Average

This gold bullion ETF was under the microscope as 184,000 shares moved hands. This compares with average trading volume of roughly 57,000 shares and came as SGOL lost 1.2% in the trading session.

The big move was largely the result of the greenback's strength post Fed meeting, which curbed the appeal for gold investing. SGOL has gained about 2% over the past month.

