AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

AGCO Corporation ( AGCO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AGCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $67.87, the dividend yield is .94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGCO was $67.87, representing a -15.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.64 and a 37.11% increase over the 52 week low of $49.50.

AGCO is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). AGCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.81. Zacks Investment Research reports AGCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 30.92%, compared to an industry average of -13.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGCO as a top-10 holding:

IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap ETF ( CROP )

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Value Fund ( CHEP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CROP with an decrease of -2.94% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AGCO at 11.05%.