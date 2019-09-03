AGCO Corp Rides on Margin Expansion & Strategic Investments

On Sep 2, we issued an updated research report on AGCO Corporation AGCO . The company is likely to benefit from margin improvement, strategic investment in products, technology, and a solid capital-allocation plan.





AGCO's second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share were up 37.8% year over year to $1.82. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59. The company witnessed impressive margin expansion across all regions and significan t earnings per share growth during the April-June quarter.AGCO anticipates gross and operating margins improvement from the 2018 levels, as the positive impact of pricing and benefits from cost-reduction initiatives will likely negate the impact of a softer market outlook for the North and South America segment. The company expects a relatively stable global industry demand for the current year. Considering these, AGCO now forecasts 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $5.10, up from the previous estimate of $4.90.AGCO is consistently making strategic investments to enhance and expand its product lines, upgrade system capabilities as well as improve factory productivity. In a bid to execute its product-development plan and meet the latest emission requirements in Brazil and Europe, the company intends to increase the investment level in 2019. Consequently, AGCO expects current-year capital expenditures of roughly $225 million, up from the $203 million reported in 2018.AGCO has completed two acquisitions in the last two years. In September 2017, it acquired Precision Planting - a leader in innovative planting technology. In October 2017, AGCO purchased the forage division of Lely Group, which will significantly boost its hay and forage product line in Europe, fueling growth in this market.AGCO is focused on its long-term capital allocation plan by returning cash to shareholders. Over the past six years, the company executed share repurchases of $1.3 billion, which reduced share count by more than 25%. In the first six months of 2019, it repurchased shares worth $70 million. The company expects to generate free cash flow of $275-$300 million for 2019. This year, AGCO increased its quarterly dividend by 7% to 16 cents per share.

AGCO Corporation Price and Consensus

AGCO Corporation price-consensus-chart | AGCO Corporation Quote

