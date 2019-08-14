AGCO Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AGCO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.51, changing hands as low as $64.99 per share. AGCO Corp. shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AGCO's low point in its 52 week range is $49.50 per share, with $80.64 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $65.02.
