Afya, a Brazilian for-profit medical and healthcare education group, raised $261 million by offering 13.7 million shares at $19, above the range of $16 to $18. Afya plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AFYA. BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, UBS Investment Bank, Itau BBA, Morgan Stanley, BTG Pactual and XP Investimentos acted as lead managers on the deal.
The article Afya prices IPO at $19, above the range
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.