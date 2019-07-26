Quantcast

After Trump threat, Guatemala signs immigration asylum deal

By Reuters

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - The United States and Guatemala signed a so-called safe third country immigration asylum agreement on Friday just days after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on the Central American country if it did not agree to the deal.

Speaking to reporters at the White House during a signing ceremony, Trump said the agreement would allow easier access to farmer workers for U.S. farms and ranches.

Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales was due to sign a deal with Trump last week that would have made the country act as an asylum buffer zone to reduce immigration to the United States.

In response, Trump threatened Guatemala in a tweet on Tuesday. "Now we are looking at the 'BAN,' Tariffs, Remittance Fees, or all of the above. Guatemala has not been good," Trump wrote.





