After short-lived rally, Russian rouble slips on fading risk appetite

Reuters





MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble slipped on Tuesday as investor optimism over a possible trade deal between the United States and China faded.

At 0710 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 63.14 and had lost 0.4% to trade at 71.31 versus the euro .

The rouble made gains on Monday on globally improved risk sentiment after the United States and China agreed at the G20 summit on Saturday to restart trade talks, assuaging fears of slowing economic growth and boosting the dollar.

"The external backdrop looks neutral for the rouble this morning," Alor Brokerage said in a note.

Later on Tuesday, the Russian Finance Ministry will announce the parameters for its weekly OFZ treasury bond auctions taking place on Wednesday. Demand for these bonds, which serves as a gauge for global market sentiment toward Russian assets, often buttresses the rouble.

Oil prices, which the Russian currency usually tracks, were up on Tuesday after OPEC agreed to extend supply cuts until next March, although prices were pressured by worries that demand could ease.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

"The Russian market will struggle to make headway today, in our view, as weak global manufacturing data and worries over the prospects for a US-Chinese trade deal sends investors retreating from riskier assets," Alfa Bank said in a note.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.2% to 1,398 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% higher at 2,804 points.