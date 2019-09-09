After Hours Most Active for Sep 9, 2019 : CSCO, CY, CMCSA, COG, SBBP, LYFT, T, ELAN, WBA, PFE, HES, MS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.17 to 7,834.57. The total After hours volume is currently 57,270,856 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO
) is -0.12 at $48.46, with 3,388,980 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".
Cypress Semiconductor Corporation ( CY
) is +0.05 at $23.24, with 2,432,410 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA
) is +0.0159 at $46.44, with 1,898,464 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation ( COG
) is unchanged at $18.40, with 1,830,761 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COG is in the "buy range".
Strongbridge Biopharma plc ( SBBP
) is -0.14 at $2.65, with 1,815,240 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SBBP is 12.728522; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Lyft, Inc. ( LYFT
) is +0.03 at $44.41, with 1,716,391 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.6. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LYFT is in the "buy range".
AT&T Inc. ( T
) is -0.06 at $36.73, with 1,579,896 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated ( ELAN
) is -0.001 at $26.99, with 1,477,320 shares traded. ELAN's current last sale is 74.97% of the target price of $36.
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( WBA
) is +0.05 at $55.64, with 1,400,672 shares traded. WBA's current last sale is 95.11% of the target price of $58.5.
Pfizer, Inc. ( PFE
) is +0.02 at $36.85, with 1,200,034 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 89.88% of the target price of $41.
Hess Corporation ( HES
) is -0.193 at $63.87, with 1,190,448 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HES is in the "buy range".
Morgan Stanley ( MS
) is +0.1052 at $43.22, with 1,167,421 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MS is in the "buy range".