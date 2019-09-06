After Hours Most Active for Sep 6, 2019 : GPS, AEO, PFE, F, V, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.73 to 7,854.27. The total After hours volume is currently 81,655,192 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Gap, Inc. (The) ( GPS
) is +0.1279 at $16.99, with 3,296,957 shares traded. GPS's current last sale is 89.41% of the target price of $19.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. ( AEO
) is -0.19 at $15.81, with 2,787,981 shares traded. AEO's current last sale is 75.29% of the target price of $21.
Pfizer, Inc. ( PFE
) is unchanged at $36.50, with 2,275,837 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 89.02% of the target price of $41.
Ford Motor Company ( F
) is -0.01 at $9.33, with 1,576,571 shares traded. F's current last sale is 88.86% of the target price of $10.5.
Visa Inc. ( V
) is unchanged at $185.74, with 1,401,340 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
Bank of America Corporation ( BAC
) is +0.01 at $27.74, with 1,395,724 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".