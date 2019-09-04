Quantcast

After Hours Most Active for Sep 4, 2019 : CSX, INTC, MBB, LX, QQQ, GILD

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.26 to 7,713.99. The total After hours volume is currently 39,293,196 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :



CSX Corporation ( CSX ) is +0.06 at $67.56, with 1,606,519 shares traded. CSX's current last sale is 83.41% of the target price of $81.

Intel Corporation ( INTC ) is -0.02 at $48.90, with 1,457,073 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 87.32% of the target price of $56.

iShares MBS ETF ( MBB ) is -0.0415 at $108.43, with 900,885 shares traded. This represents a 6.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ( LX ) is -0.0211 at $11.06, with 881,517 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LX is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is -0.07 at $188.26, with 810,918 shares traded. This represents a 31.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( GILD ) is -0.51 at $62.76, with 737,968 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GILD is in the "buy range".

