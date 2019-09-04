After Hours Most Active for Sep 4, 2019 : CSX, INTC, MBB, LX, QQQ, GILD

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.26 to 7,713.99. The total After hours volume is currently 39,293,196 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
CSX Corporation ( CSX
) is +0.06 at $67.56, with 1,606,519 shares traded. CSX's current last sale is 83.41% of the target price of $81.
Intel Corporation ( INTC
) is -0.02 at $48.90, with 1,457,073 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 87.32% of the target price of $56.
iShares MBS ETF ( MBB
) is -0.0415 at $108.43, with 900,885 shares traded. This represents a 6.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ( LX
) is -0.0211 at $11.06, with 881,517 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LX is in the "buy range".
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is -0.07 at $188.26, with 810,918 shares traded. This represents a 31.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( GILD
) is -0.51 at $62.76, with 737,968 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GILD is in the "buy range".