After Hours Most Active for Sep 10, 2019 : CLDR, T, CZR, QCOM, CMCSA, BAC, GME, ZNGA, MSFT, ZS, KGC, EXC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.71 to 7,818.45. The total After hours volume is currently 81,642,310 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Cloudera, Inc. ( CLDR
) is +0.04 at $9.08, with 6,904,646 shares traded. CLDR's current last sale is 100.89% of the target price of $9.
AT&T Inc. ( T
) is +0.04 at $37.62, with 4,163,849 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".
Caesars Entertainment Corporation ( CZR
) is unchanged at $11.67, with 4,013,512 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CZR is 7.133064; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM
) is +0.02 at $78.73, with 3,019,329 shares traded. QCOM's current last sale is 99.66% of the target price of $79.
Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA
) is +0.165 at $46.62, with 2,698,774 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".
Bank of America Corporation ( BAC
) is -0.07 at $29.28, with 2,390,371 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 92.95% of the target price of $31.5.
Gamestop Corporation ( GME
) is -0.89 at $4.20, with 2,330,295 shares traded. Reuters Reports: GameStop's console sales drop as users await newer launches
Zynga Inc. ( ZNGA
) is +0.01 at $5.73, with 2,302,785 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".
Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT
) is -0.09 at $135.99, with 2,196,408 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".
Zscaler, Inc. ( ZS
) is -11.3 at $50.30, with 2,070,432 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Zscaler Names Dali Rajic as President Go-To-Market and Chief Revenue Officer
Kinross Gold Corporation ( KGC
) is -0.02 at $4.78, with 1,962,119 shares traded. KGC's current last sale is 83.86% of the target price of $5.7.
Exelon Corporation ( EXC
) is unchanged at $48.35, with 1,945,514 shares traded. EXC's current last sale is 95.27% of the target price of $50.75.