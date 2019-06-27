Quantcast

After Hours Most Active for Jun 27, 2019 : UBER, KO, WP, MDT, KOS, NKE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.66 to 7,659.71. The total After hours volume is currently 57,780,206 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :



Uber Technologies, Inc. ( UBER ) is +0.02 at $45.15, with 4,678,363 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

Coca-Cola Company (The) ( KO ) is +0.04 at $51.12, with 2,653,856 shares traded. KO's current last sale is 100.24% of the target price of $51.

Worldpay, Inc. ( WP ) is +0.17 at $123.40, with 2,499,852 shares traded. WP's current last sale is 110.18% of the target price of $112.

Medtronic plc ( MDT ) is -0.0143 at $97.47, with 2,164,313 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MDT is in the "buy range".

Kosmos Energy Ltd. ( KOS ) is unchanged at $6.21, with 2,032,342 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KOS is in the "buy range".

Nike, Inc. ( NKE ) is -1.33 at $82.33, with 1,510,724 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates

