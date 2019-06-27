After Hours Most Active for Jun 27, 2019 : CZR, UBER, PFE, SYF, AAPL, TRUE, MU, VEON, BAC, NKE, KO, QCOM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 10.18 to 7,681.25. The total After hours volume is currently 111,176,000 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Caesars Entertainment Corporation ( CZR
) is -0.02 at $11.64, with 12,411,347 shares traded. CZR's current last sale is 101.22% of the target price of $11.5.
Uber Technologies, Inc. ( UBER
) is +0.17 at $45.30, with 4,831,714 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
Pfizer, Inc. ( PFE
) is +0.13 at $43.56, with 3,871,400 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".
Synchrony Financial ( SYF
) is +0.21 at $34.50, with 3,657,223 shares traded. SYF's current last sale is 91.39% of the target price of $37.75.
Apple Inc. ( AAPL
) is -1.34 at $198.40, with 3,619,643 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
TrueCar, Inc. ( TRUE
) is unchanged at $5.21, with 3,533,398 shares traded. TRUE's current last sale is 67.23% of the target price of $7.75.
Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU
) is +0.43 at $38.50, with 3,522,037 shares traded. MU's current last sale is 85.56% of the target price of $45.
VEON Ltd. ( VEON
) is unchanged at $2.84, with 3,325,964 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VEON is in the "buy range".
Bank of America Corporation ( BAC
) is +0.54 at $28.75, with 3,241,940 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".
Nike, Inc. ( NKE
) is -0.05 at $83.61, with 2,756,273 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".
Coca-Cola Company (The) ( KO
) is unchanged at $51.08, with 2,749,714 shares traded. KO's current last sale is 100.16% of the target price of $51.
QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM
) is +0.31 at $75.74, with 2,621,132 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QCOM is in the "buy range".