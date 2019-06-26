Quantcast

After Hours Most Active for Jun 26, 2019 : GE, BAC, UBER, MO, AVTR, HAL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.7 to 7,624.35. The total After hours volume is currently 26,246,754 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :



General Electric Company ( GE ) is -0.02 at $10.25, with 2,674,671 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 82% of the target price of $12.5.

Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ) is unchanged at $27.91, with 2,526,033 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

Uber Technologies, Inc. ( UBER ) is +0.11 at $42.61, with 2,022,637 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

Altria Group ( MO ) is unchanged at $47.94, with 1,872,924 shares traded. MO's current last sale is 75.5% of the target price of $63.5.

Avantor, Inc. ( AVTR ) is unchanged at $18.69, with 1,500,000 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVTR is in the "buy range".

Halliburton Company ( HAL ) is unchanged at $23.20, with 1,472,188 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HAL is in the "buy range".

