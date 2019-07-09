After Hours Most Active for Jul 9, 2019 : AVP, SNAP, FDC, BABA, ORCL, RRC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .26 to 7,827.12. The total After hours volume is currently 63,622,065 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Avon Products, Inc. ( AVP
) is unchanged at $3.92, with 2,724,135 shares traded. AVP's current last sale is 120.62% of the target price of $3.25.
Snap Inc. ( SNAP
) is -0.08 at $15.17, with 1,998,947 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 126.42% of the target price of $12.
First Data Corporation ( FDC
) is unchanged at $27.88, with 1,650,233 shares traded. FDC's current last sale is 109.33% of the target price of $25.5.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA
) is unchanged at $168.80, with 1,552,062 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".
Oracle Corporation ( ORCL
) is -0.14 at $59.46, with 1,462,839 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.72. ORCL's current last sale is 106.18% of the target price of $56.
Range Resources Corporation ( RRC
) is -0.0337 at $6.19, with 1,444,875 shares traded. RRC's current last sale is 38.66% of the target price of $16.