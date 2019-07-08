After Hours Most Active for Jul 8, 2019 : GRFS, SM, MIK, SRC, ABEV, HBI, SYMC, GME, PRTY, CMCSA, VEON, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.52 to 7,783.27. The total After hours volume is currently 61,958,886 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Grifols, S.A. ( GRFS
) is unchanged at $21.75, with 12,300,394 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRFS is in the "buy range".
SM Energy Company ( SM
) is unchanged at $11.63, with 10,030,797 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SM is in the "buy range".
The Michaels Companies, Inc. ( MIK
) is unchanged at $8.21, with 4,436,517 shares traded. MIK's current last sale is 91.22% of the target price of $9.
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. ( SRC
) is unchanged at $44.38, with 4,109,440 shares traded. SRC's current last sale is 108.24% of the target price of $41.
Ambev S.A. ( ABEV
) is unchanged at $4.94, with 3,491,209 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 105.11% of the target price of $4.7.
Hanesbrands Inc. ( HBI
) is unchanged at $17.46, with 2,214,942 shares traded. HBI's current last sale is 97% of the target price of $18.
Symantec Corporation ( SYMC
) is unchanged at $25.61, with 1,829,024 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
Gamestop Corporation ( GME
) is +0.12 at $5.57, with 1,382,623 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 79.57% of the target price of $7.
Party City Holdco Inc. ( PRTY
) is unchanged at $7.49, with 1,333,311 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PRTY is in the "buy range".
Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA
) is unchanged at $42.63, with 1,101,877 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".
VEON Ltd. ( VEON
) is -0.0563 at $3.05, with 1,045,363 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VEON is in the "buy range".
Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT
) is -0.0875 at $136.87, with 1,032,702 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.4. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".