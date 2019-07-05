Quantcast

After Hours Most Active for Jul 5, 2019 : LC, IMGN, QQQ, SNAP, AVP, LXP, ESV, INTC, XNET, FOLD, CL, AAXJ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.65 to 7,834.65. The total After hours volume is currently 35,499,067 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :



LendingClub Corporation ( LC ) is unchanged at $3.07, with 2,766,560 shares traded. LC's current last sale is 64.63% of the target price of $4.75.

ImmunoGen, Inc. ( IMGN ) is unchanged at $2.39, with 1,590,909 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.19. IMGN's current last sale is 95.6% of the target price of $2.5.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is -0.26 at $190.79, with 1,492,612 shares traded. This represents a 32.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Snap Inc. ( SNAP ) is -0.02 at $15.21, with 1,461,826 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Avon Products, Inc. ( AVP ) is -0.01 at $4.03, with 1,311,197 shares traded. AVP's current last sale is 124% of the target price of $3.25.

Lexington Realty Trust ( LXP ) is unchanged at $9.49, with 1,088,386 shares traded. LXP's current last sale is 94.9% of the target price of $10.

Ensco Rowan plc ( ESV ) is unchanged at $8.91, with 1,017,351 shares traded. ESV's current last sale is 44.55% of the target price of $20.

Intel Corporation ( INTC ) is -0.08 at $48.00, with 1,017,079 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 87.27% of the target price of $55.

Xunlei Limited ( XNET ) is unchanged at $2.61, with 996,616 shares traded.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. ( FOLD ) is unchanged at $11.86, with 957,709 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FOLD is in the "buy range".

Colgate-Palmolive Company ( CL ) is unchanged at $73.14, with 916,422 shares traded. CL's current last sale is 103.74% of the target price of $70.5.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund ( AAXJ ) is -0.17 at $69.71, with 851,220 shares traded. This represents a 15.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.

