After Hours Most Active for Jul 5, 2019 : LC, IMGN, QQQ, SNAP, AVP, LXP, ESV, INTC, XNET, FOLD, CL, AAXJ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.65 to 7,834.65. The total After hours volume is currently 35,499,067 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
LendingClub Corporation ( LC
) is unchanged at $3.07, with 2,766,560 shares traded. LC's current last sale is 64.63% of the target price of $4.75.
ImmunoGen, Inc. ( IMGN
) is unchanged at $2.39, with 1,590,909 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.19. IMGN's current last sale is 95.6% of the target price of $2.5.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is -0.26 at $190.79, with 1,492,612 shares traded. This represents a 32.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Snap Inc. ( SNAP
) is -0.02 at $15.21, with 1,461,826 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
Avon Products, Inc. ( AVP
) is -0.01 at $4.03, with 1,311,197 shares traded. AVP's current last sale is 124% of the target price of $3.25.
Lexington Realty Trust ( LXP
) is unchanged at $9.49, with 1,088,386 shares traded. LXP's current last sale is 94.9% of the target price of $10.
Ensco Rowan plc ( ESV
) is unchanged at $8.91, with 1,017,351 shares traded. ESV's current last sale is 44.55% of the target price of $20.
Intel Corporation ( INTC
) is -0.08 at $48.00, with 1,017,079 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 87.27% of the target price of $55.
Xunlei Limited ( XNET
) is unchanged at $2.61, with 996,616 shares traded.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. ( FOLD
) is unchanged at $11.86, with 957,709 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FOLD is in the "buy range".
Colgate-Palmolive Company ( CL
) is unchanged at $73.14, with 916,422 shares traded. CL's current last sale is 103.74% of the target price of $70.5.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund ( AAXJ
) is -0.17 at $69.71, with 851,220 shares traded. This represents a 15.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.