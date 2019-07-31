After Hours Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : FIS, CHFC, TTEK, FOLD, FE, VGR, BSMX, AVP, QQQ, ZNGA, MSFT, FIT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.28 to 7,795.87. The total After hours volume is currently 105,133,450 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. ( FIS
) is unchanged at $133.25, with 22,132,359 shares traded.FIS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/6/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.78 per share, which represents a 123 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) is unchanged at $42.04, with 5,510,823 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHFC is in the "buy range".
Tetra Tech, Inc. ( TTEK
) is -3.21 at $75.99, with 4,483,148 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TTEK is in the "buy range".
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. ( FOLD
) is +0.02 at $12.42, with 4,236,669 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 8.220245; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
FirstEnergy Corp. ( FE
) is unchanged at $43.97, with 4,185,163 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FE is in the "buy range".
Vector Group Ltd. ( VGR
) is unchanged at $11.55, with 3,510,686 shares traded.VGR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.1 per share, which represents a 18 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Banco Santander Mexico, S.A., Institucion de Ban ( BSMX
) is unchanged at $7.10, with 3,334,528 shares traded. BSMX's current last sale is 94.67% of the target price of $7.5.
Avon Products, Inc. ( AVP
) is +0.02 at $4.27, with 3,236,123 shares traded.AVP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/1/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a -3 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is -0.47 at $190.63, with 3,198,015 shares traded. This represents a 32.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Zynga Inc. ( ZNGA
) is -0.04 at $6.34, with 3,004,848 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".
Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT
) is -0.17 at $136.10, with 2,816,327 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".
Fitbit, Inc. ( FIT
) is -0.59 at $3.61, with 2,556,238 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.