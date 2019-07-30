After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : CZR, ATI, AMD, T, VALE, TWTR, GPRE, NYCB, STI, FISV, LAUR, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 19.63 to 7,972.1. The total After hours volume is currently 42,043,306 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Caesars Entertainment Corporation ( CZR
) is unchanged at $12.09, with 4,029,164 shares traded.CZR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.03 per share, which represents a 4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated ( ATI
) is +0.53 at $22.63, with 2,684,856 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATI is in the "buy range".
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is -1.22 at $32.65, with 2,528,635 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Chipmaker AMD's third-quarter revenue forecast falls short, shares slip
AT&T Inc. ( T
) is unchanged at $34.18, with 2,351,249 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".
VALE S.A. ( VALE
) is unchanged at $13.16, with 1,993,591 shares traded.VALE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/1/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.56 per share, which represents a 40 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Twitter, Inc. ( TWTR
) is unchanged at $41.00, with 1,819,596 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 100% of the target price of $41.
Green Plains, Inc. ( GPRE
) is unchanged at $10.31, with 1,302,338 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GPRE is 13.963698; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ( NYCB
) is -0.1123 at $11.09, with 1,221,606 shares traded.NYCB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/31/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.19 per share, which represents a 20 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
SunTrust Banks, Inc. ( STI
) is unchanged at $66.14, with 1,139,476 shares traded. STI's current last sale is 93.15% of the target price of $71.
Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV
) is +0.01 at $103.92, with 1,112,419 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.85. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FISV is 21.233908; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Laureate Education, Inc. ( LAUR
) is unchanged at $16.55, with 914,535 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LAUR is in the "buy range".
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is -0.03 at $193.75, with 635,159 shares traded. This represents a 35.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.