After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : AMD, AAPL, CZR, WP, ATI, T, MPLX, VALE, TWTR, QQQ, GPRE, FISV

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -14.33 to 7,834.45. The total After hours volume is currently 81,814,168 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is -1.39 at $32.48, with 14,950,644 shares traded. AMD's current last sale is 92.8% of the target price of $35.
Apple Inc. ( AAPL
) is +9.35 at $218.13, with 7,820,547 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
Caesars Entertainment Corporation ( CZR
) is +0.04 at $12.13, with 4,029,368 shares traded.CZR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.03 per share, which represents a 4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Worldpay, Inc. (WP) is unchanged at $135.00, with 3,398,711 shares traded. WP's current last sale is 113.45% of the target price of $119.
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated ( ATI
) is unchanged at $22.10, with 2,706,778 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATI is in the "buy range".
AT&T Inc. ( T
) is +0.02 at $34.20, with 2,582,063 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".
MPLX LP ( MPLX
) is unchanged at $29.38, with 2,281,541 shares traded.MPLX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/1/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.6 per share, which represents a 55 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
VALE S.A. ( VALE
) is +0.24 at $13.40, with 2,015,203 shares traded.VALE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/1/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.56 per share, which represents a 40 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Twitter, Inc. ( TWTR
) is +0.1 at $41.10, with 1,886,874 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 100.24% of the target price of $41.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +0.56 at $194.34, with 1,734,270 shares traded. This represents a 35.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Green Plains, Inc. ( GPRE
) is unchanged at $10.31, with 1,347,983 shares traded.GPRE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.42 per share, which represents a -2 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV
) is unchanged at $103.91, with 1,223,317 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.85. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.