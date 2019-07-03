After Hours Most Active for Jul 3, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, KPTI, CSCO, S, MRVL, CVET, PSTG, QQQ, LLY, ESV, KOS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.49 to 7,853.2. The total After hours volume is currently 52,439,029 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Zynga Inc. ( ZNGA
) is +0.05 at $6.25, with 4,190,869 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".
CenturyLink, Inc. ( CTL
) is -0.0594 at $11.69, with 2,999,611 shares traded. CTL's current last sale is 83.5% of the target price of $14.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. ( KPTI
) is +0.4938 at $9.39, with 2,621,554 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for KPTI is 9.401634; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO
) is +0.06 at $56.54, with 1,801,245 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".
Sprint Corporation ( S
) is +0.03 at $7.01, with 1,636,587 shares traded. S's current last sale is 116.83% of the target price of $6.
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. ( MRVL
) is +0.1 at $24.67, with 1,267,440 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".
Covetrus, Inc. ( CVET
) is +0.28 at $25.01, with 1,228,302 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CVET is 11.278048; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Pure Storage, Inc. ( PSTG
) is -0.1764 at $15.41, with 1,223,546 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PSTG is in the "buy range".
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +0.06 at $191.50, with 1,177,397 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
Eli Lilly and Company ( LLY
) is +1.03 at $115.45, with 1,124,976 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LLY is in the "buy range".
Ensco Rowan plc ( ESV
) is unchanged at $8.59, with 1,003,589 shares traded. ESV's current last sale is 42.95% of the target price of $20.
Kosmos Energy Ltd. ( KOS
) is +0.11 at $6.07, with 974,056 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KOS is in the "buy range".