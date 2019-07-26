Quantcast

After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : WFC, LEXEA, OHI, FDC, QQQ, AGN, EBAY, MGM, CZR, CTRP, KOS, EXPE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.36 to 8,011.59. The total After hours volume is currently 35,632,229 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :



Wells Fargo & Company ( WFC ) is -0.22 at $49.08, with 2,793,179 shares traded. WFC's current last sale is 102.79% of the target price of $47.75.

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. ( LEXEA ) is unchanged at $50.42, with 2,477,175 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for LEXEA is 11.42715; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. ( OHI ) is unchanged at $36.99, with 2,198,582 shares traded.OHI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/2/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.73 per share, which represents a 76 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

First Data Corporation ( FDC ) is -0.6 at $31.09, with 2,020,932 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is -0.19 at $195.10, with 1,993,711 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Allergan plc. ( AGN ) is -0.72 at $160.26, with 1,717,021 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.33. AGN's current last sale is 86.39% of the target price of $185.5.

eBay Inc. ( EBAY ) is -0.11 at $41.12, with 1,142,020 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.51. EBAY's current last sale is 95.63% of the target price of $43.

MGM Resorts International ( MGM ) is +0.03 at $30.50, with 1,103,247 shares traded. MGM's current last sale is 95.31% of the target price of $32.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation ( CZR ) is unchanged at $11.99, with 1,097,979 shares traded. CZR's current last sale is 97.88% of the target price of $12.25.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. ( CTRP ) is unchanged at $39.19, with 1,050,382 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CTRP is in the "buy range".

Kosmos Energy Ltd. ( KOS ) is unchanged at $5.65, with 988,167 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KOS is in the "buy range".

Expedia Group, Inc. ( EXPE ) is +1.08 at $140.50, with 849,719 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for EXPE is 9.778921; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

