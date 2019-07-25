After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 47.06 to 7,976.93. The total After hours volume is currently 43,681,974 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. ( MRVL
) is -0.44 at $26.77, with 4,578,433 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".
Intel Corporation ( INTC
) is +2.71 at $54.87, with 2,730,187 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Intel beats estimates, raises full-year revenue forecast; shares up 6%
First Data Corporation ( FDC
) is +0.5 at $29.65, with 2,022,153 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: First Data Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Vodafone Group Plc ( VOD
) is unchanged at $16.38, with 2,010,234 shares traded. VOD's current last sale is 67.97% of the target price of $24.1.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +0.7 at $194.00, with 1,433,333 shares traded. This represents a 35.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA
) is +0.07 at $44.68, with 1,290,701 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Comcast second-quarter profit beats Wall St, misses on revenue
Coca-Cola Company (The) ( KO
) is unchanged at $53.07, with 1,149,613 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.43. KO's current last sale is 94.77% of the target price of $56.
iShares MSCI China ETF ( MCHI
) is unchanged at $59.80, with 1,101,968 shares traded. This represents a 18.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Nokia Corporation ( NOK
) is -0.02 at $5.68, with 995,208 shares traded. Reuters Reports: FOREX-Dollar, euro flat as traders await Fed and ECB rate decisions
KeyCorp ( KEY
) is unchanged at $18.12, with 786,636 shares traded. KEY's current last sale is 95.37% of the target price of $19.
Square, Inc. ( SQ
) is +0.23 at $80.25, with 779,585 shares traded.SQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/1/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.01 per share, which represents a 3 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Manulife Financial Corp ( MFC
) is unchanged at $18.40, with 762,375 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MFC is in the "buy range".