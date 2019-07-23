Quantcast

After Hours Most Active for Jul 23, 2019 : SNAP, CZR, PFE, QQQ, AVP, BAC, FDC, T, HBAN, INTC, BCRX, IGOV

By

Shutterstock photo

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -21.44 to 7,933.12. The total After hours volume is currently 34,330,621 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :



Snap Inc. ( SNAP ) is +1.67 at $16.50, with 13,329,352 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Snap user growth on a roll as new app clicks

Caesars Entertainment Corporation ( CZR ) is -0.15 at $11.69, with 6,187,884 shares traded. CZR's current last sale is 95.43% of the target price of $12.25.

Pfizer, Inc. ( PFE ) is unchanged at $43.09, with 4,559,149 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/30/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.77 per share, which represents a 81 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is +0.28 at $194.07, with 3,591,787 shares traded. This represents a 35.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Avon Products, Inc. ( AVP ) is unchanged at $3.86, with 3,474,325 shares traded. AVP's current last sale is 118.77% of the target price of $3.25.

Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ) is unchanged at $30.25, with 2,578,709 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

First Data Corporation ( FDC ) is unchanged at $28.69, with 1,807,310 shares traded.FDC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.37 per share, which represents a 34 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

AT&T Inc. ( T ) is unchanged at $32.09, with 1,574,994 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/24/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.89 per share, which represents a 91 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( HBAN ) is -0.0836 at $14.00, with 1,537,057 shares traded.HBAN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.32 per share, which represents a 30 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Intel Corporation ( INTC ) is +0.25 at $52.00, with 1,484,909 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.89 per share, which represents a 104 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( BCRX ) is unchanged at $3.25, with 1,457,745 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BCRX is in the "buy range".

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF ( IGOV ) is +0.0938 at $50.30, with 1,399,912 shares traded. This represents a 6.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines , After Hours Most Active


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar