After Hours Most Active for Jul 23, 2019 : SNAP, CZR, PFE, QQQ, AVP, BAC, FDC, T, HBAN, INTC, BCRX, IGOV

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -21.44 to 7,933.12. The total After hours volume is currently 34,330,621 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Snap Inc. ( SNAP
) is +1.67 at $16.50, with 13,329,352 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Snap user growth on a roll as new app clicks
Caesars Entertainment Corporation ( CZR
) is -0.15 at $11.69, with 6,187,884 shares traded. CZR's current last sale is 95.43% of the target price of $12.25.
Pfizer, Inc. ( PFE
) is unchanged at $43.09, with 4,559,149 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/30/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.77 per share, which represents a 81 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +0.28 at $194.07, with 3,591,787 shares traded. This represents a 35.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Avon Products, Inc. ( AVP
) is unchanged at $3.86, with 3,474,325 shares traded. AVP's current last sale is 118.77% of the target price of $3.25.
Bank of America Corporation ( BAC
) is unchanged at $30.25, with 2,578,709 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".
First Data Corporation ( FDC
) is unchanged at $28.69, with 1,807,310 shares traded.FDC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.37 per share, which represents a 34 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
AT&T Inc. ( T
) is unchanged at $32.09, with 1,574,994 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/24/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.89 per share, which represents a 91 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( HBAN
) is -0.0836 at $14.00, with 1,537,057 shares traded.HBAN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.32 per share, which represents a 30 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Intel Corporation ( INTC
) is +0.25 at $52.00, with 1,484,909 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.89 per share, which represents a 104 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( BCRX
) is unchanged at $3.25, with 1,457,745 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BCRX is in the "buy range".
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF ( IGOV
) is +0.0938 at $50.30, with 1,399,912 shares traded. This represents a 6.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.