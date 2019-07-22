After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .29 to 7,905.41. The total After hours volume is currently 46,724,438 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. ( FOLD
) is unchanged at $12.74, with 1,968,240 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 7.554527; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Fastenal Company ( FAST
) is -0.01 at $30.63, with 1,582,310 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FAST is 9.96246; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
iQIYI, Inc. ( IQ
) is +0.09 at $18.62, with 1,126,201 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 74.48% of the target price of $25.
Groupon, Inc. ( GRPN
) is -0.03 at $3.37, with 1,034,872 shares traded. GRPN's current last sale is 79.29% of the target price of $4.25.
People's United Financial, Inc. ( PBCT
) is -0.0165 at $16.22, with 864,472 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PBCT is 7.975282; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV
) is -0.1 at $95.20, with 824,591 shares traded.FISV is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.8 per share, which represents a 75 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago