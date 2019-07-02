Quantcast

After Hours Most Active for Jul 2, 2019 : BX, HGV, S, ATUS, NKE, STT

By

Shutterstock photo

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 8.01 to 7,807.83. The total After hours volume is currently 33,401,357 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :



The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) is -0.06 at $47.28, with 1,169,092 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. ( HGV ) is unchanged at $31.67, with 1,118,861 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HGV is in the "buy range".

Sprint Corporation ( S ) is -0.03 at $6.85, with 964,845 shares traded. S's current last sale is 114.17% of the target price of $6.

Altice USA, Inc. ( ATUS ) is -0.01 at $24.68, with 942,763 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATUS is in the "buy range".

Nike, Inc. ( NKE ) is +0.16 at $85.12, with 838,554 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".

State Street Corporation ( STT ) is unchanged at $55.82, with 826,903 shares traded. STT's current last sale is 84.58% of the target price of $66.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines , After Hours Most Active
Referenced Symbols: BX , HGV , S , ATUS , NKE , STT


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar