After Hours Most Active for Jul 2, 2019 : BX, HGV, S, ATUS, NKE, STT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 8.01 to 7,807.83. The total After hours volume is currently 33,401,357 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX
) is -0.06 at $47.28, with 1,169,092 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. ( HGV
) is unchanged at $31.67, with 1,118,861 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HGV is in the "buy range".
Sprint Corporation ( S
) is -0.03 at $6.85, with 964,845 shares traded. S's current last sale is 114.17% of the target price of $6.
Altice USA, Inc. ( ATUS
) is -0.01 at $24.68, with 942,763 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATUS is in the "buy range".
Nike, Inc. ( NKE
) is +0.16 at $85.12, with 838,554 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".
State Street Corporation ( STT
) is unchanged at $55.82, with 826,903 shares traded. STT's current last sale is 84.58% of the target price of $66.