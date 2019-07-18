Quantcast

After Hours Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : PDBC, ZNGA, VSMV, VSDA, MSFT, VNQI

By

Shutterstock photo

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 14.89 to 7,919.02. The total After hours volume is currently 85,354,413 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :



Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ET ( PDBC ) is -0.0605 at $16.03, with 9,482,262 shares traded. This represents a 8.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Zynga Inc. ( ZNGA ) is +0.03 at $6.33, with 3,562,132 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF ( VSMV ) is +0.1894 at $31.57, with 3,179,654 shares traded. This represents a 25.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF ( VSDA ) is +0.0327 at $33.69, with 2,979,310 shares traded. This represents a 28.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) is +2.33 at $138.75, with 2,648,579 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Trump says looking closely at Amazon's bid on $10 bln Pentagon contract

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF ( VNQI ) is -0.3511 at $59.65, with 2,347,717 shares traded. This represents a 16.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines , After Hours Most Active
Referenced Symbols: PDBC , ZNGA , VSMV , VSDA , MSFT , VNQI


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar