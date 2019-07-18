After Hours Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : PDBC, ZNGA, VSMV, VSDA, MSFT, VNQI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 14.89 to 7,919.02. The total After hours volume is currently 85,354,413 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ET ( PDBC
) is -0.0605 at $16.03, with 9,482,262 shares traded. This represents a 8.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Zynga Inc. ( ZNGA
) is +0.03 at $6.33, with 3,562,132 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF ( VSMV
) is +0.1894 at $31.57, with 3,179,654 shares traded. This represents a 25.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF ( VSDA
) is +0.0327 at $33.69, with 2,979,310 shares traded. This represents a 28.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT
) is +2.33 at $138.75, with 2,648,579 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Trump says looking closely at Amazon's bid on $10 bln Pentagon contract
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF ( VNQI
) is -0.3511 at $59.65, with 2,347,717 shares traded. This represents a 16.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.