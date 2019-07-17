After Hours Most Active for Jul 17, 2019 : PDBC, NFLX, VICI, VNQI, BAC, BP, QQQ, PETX, CZR, COP, PG, KO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -24.68 to 7,864.08. The total After hours volume is currently 52,509,728 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ET ( PDBC
) is +0.0362 at $16.26, with 11,871,496 shares traded. This represents a 9.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Netflix, Inc. ( NFLX
) is -37.83 at $324.61, with 2,569,345 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Netflix adds fewer-than-expected subscribers in second quarter; shares tumble
VICI Properties Inc. ( VICI
) is +0.06 at $21.95, with 2,052,476 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF ( VNQI
) is +0.0288 at $59.60, with 1,885,910 shares traded. This represents a 16.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Bank of America Corporation ( BAC
) is -0.02 at $29.17, with 1,394,709 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Wall St falls as CSX results signal damage from trade tensions
BP p.l.c. ( BP
) is +0.0669 at $39.35, with 1,375,138 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 87.44% of the target price of $45.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is -0.49 at $191.71, with 1,359,805 shares traded. This represents a 33.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. ( PETX
) is +0.08 at $5.00, with 1,297,010 shares traded. PETX's current last sale is 100% of the target price of $5.
Caesars Entertainment Corporation ( CZR
) is -0.21 at $11.70, with 1,247,884 shares traded. CZR's current last sale is 95.51% of the target price of $12.25.
ConocoPhillips ( COP
) is unchanged at $59.78, with 922,210 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COP is in the "buy range".
Procter & Gamble Company (The) ( PG
) is -0.09 at $115.85, with 815,559 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.06. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PG is in the "buy range".
Coca-Cola Company (The) ( KO
) is -0.1 at $52.08, with 809,438 shares traded.KO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.62 per share, which represents a 61 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago