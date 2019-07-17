Quantcast

After Hours Most Active for Jul 17, 2019 : PDBC, NFLX, VICI, VNQI, BAC, BP, QQQ, PETX, CZR, COP, PG, KO

By

Shutterstock photo

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -24.68 to 7,864.08. The total After hours volume is currently 52,509,728 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :



Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ET ( PDBC ) is +0.0362 at $16.26, with 11,871,496 shares traded. This represents a 9.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Netflix, Inc. ( NFLX ) is -37.83 at $324.61, with 2,569,345 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Netflix adds fewer-than-expected subscribers in second quarter; shares tumble

VICI Properties Inc. ( VICI ) is +0.06 at $21.95, with 2,052,476 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF ( VNQI ) is +0.0288 at $59.60, with 1,885,910 shares traded. This represents a 16.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ) is -0.02 at $29.17, with 1,394,709 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Wall St falls as CSX results signal damage from trade tensions

BP p.l.c. ( BP ) is +0.0669 at $39.35, with 1,375,138 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 87.44% of the target price of $45.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is -0.49 at $191.71, with 1,359,805 shares traded. This represents a 33.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. ( PETX ) is +0.08 at $5.00, with 1,297,010 shares traded. PETX's current last sale is 100% of the target price of $5.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation ( CZR ) is -0.21 at $11.70, with 1,247,884 shares traded. CZR's current last sale is 95.51% of the target price of $12.25.

ConocoPhillips ( COP ) is unchanged at $59.78, with 922,210 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COP is in the "buy range".

Procter & Gamble Company (The) ( PG ) is -0.09 at $115.85, with 815,559 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.06. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PG is in the "buy range".

Coca-Cola Company (The) ( KO ) is -0.1 at $52.08, with 809,438 shares traded.KO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.62 per share, which represents a 61 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines , After Hours Most Active


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar