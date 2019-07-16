Quantcast

After Hours Most Active for Jul 16, 2019 : ACB, APHA, MPW, HEXO, CPE, VICI, CRZO, CSX, IXUS, QQQ, CZR, CSCO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.25 to 7,922.83. The total After hours volume is currently 37,613,857 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :



Aurora Cannabis Inc. ( ACB ) is unchanged at $7.16, with 25,755,171 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACB is in the "buy range".

Aphria Inc. ( APHA ) is unchanged at $6.30, with 9,143,709 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APHA is in the "buy range".

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ( MPW ) is unchanged at $17.86, with 2,566,394 shares traded. MPW's current last sale is 96.54% of the target price of $18.5.

HEXO Corp. ( HEXO ) is +0.02 at $5.05, with 2,349,087 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HEXO is in the "buy range".

Callon Petroleum Company ( CPE ) is -0.03 at $5.70, with 2,063,252 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPE is in the "buy range".

VICI Properties Inc. ( VICI ) is unchanged at $22.23, with 2,021,536 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. ( CRZO ) is unchanged at $11.19, with 1,104,637 shares traded. CRZO's current last sale is 58.89% of the target price of $19.

CSX Corporation ( CSX ) is -4.56 at $74.99, with 1,088,930 shares traded. Reuters Reports: CSX profit falls on trade-related weakness

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF ( IXUS ) is +0.1799 at $58.89, with 906,734 shares traded. This represents a 16.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is -0.15 at $193.00, with 887,959 shares traded. This represents a 34.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation ( CZR ) is -0.09 at $11.83, with 844,184 shares traded. CZR's current last sale is 96.57% of the target price of $12.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO ) is +0.11 at $57.73, with 768,731 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".

