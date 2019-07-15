After Hours Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : DISCA, CZR, MBB, T, VICI, FDC, OMC, HPQ, BAC, DBX, QCOM, QRTEA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.28 to 7,966.65. The total After hours volume is currently 58,647,388 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Discovery, Inc. ( DISCA
) is unchanged at $32.38, with 12,453,079 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for DISCA is 7.716257; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Caesars Entertainment Corporation ( CZR
) is -0.06 at $11.78, with 4,103,492 shares traded. CZR's current last sale is 96.16% of the target price of $12.25.
iShares MBS ETF ( MBB
) is unchanged at $107.42, with 2,743,763 shares traded. This represents a 5.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.
AT&T Inc. ( T
) is unchanged at $33.71, with 2,643,004 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".
VICI Properties Inc. ( VICI
) is -0.0395 at $22.45, with 2,068,068 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".
First Data Corporation ( FDC
) is unchanged at $28.18, with 1,937,879 shares traded. FDC's current last sale is 110.51% of the target price of $25.5.
Omnicom Group Inc. ( OMC
) is unchanged at $83.99, with 1,834,068 shares traded.OMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/17/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.61 per share, which represents a 160 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
HP Inc. ( HPQ
) is unchanged at $21.35, with 1,812,925 shares traded. HPQ's current last sale is 97.05% of the target price of $22.
Bank of America Corporation ( BAC
) is -0.02 at $29.20, with 1,783,059 shares traded.BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/17/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.7 per share, which represents a 63 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Dropbox, Inc. ( DBX
) is -0.1 at $26.03, with 1,227,136 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DBX is in the "buy range".
QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM
) is -0.01 at $75.42, with 1,021,293 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QCOM is in the "buy range".
Qurate Retail, Inc. ( QRTEA
) is unchanged at $12.93, with 916,156 shares traded. QRTEA's current last sale is 68.05% of the target price of $19.