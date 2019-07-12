After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : TMUS, ABEV, SYMC, SNAP, T, BSX, BX, HAL, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, INTC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .33 to 7,943.57. The total After hours volume is currently 46,820,303 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
T-Mobile US, Inc. ( TMUS
) is -0.24 at $79.21, with 15,420,431 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TMUS is in the "buy range".
Ambev S.A. ( ABEV
) is +0.0368 at $4.88, with 3,924,187 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 97.54% of the target price of $5.
Symantec Corporation ( SYMC
) is +0.18 at $25.75, with 2,111,197 shares traded. SYMC's current last sale is 122.62% of the target price of $21.
Snap Inc. ( SNAP
) is -0.03 at $15.58, with 1,782,143 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 128.49% of the target price of $12.125.
AT&T Inc. ( T
) is -0.04 at $33.61, with 1,694,563 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".
Boston Scientific Corporation ( BSX
) is +0.19 at $42.44, with 1,666,534 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".
The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX
) is unchanged at $46.02, with 1,618,394 shares traded.BX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/18/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.57 per share, which represents a 90 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Halliburton Company ( HAL
) is unchanged at $23.75, with 1,578,065 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HAL is in the "buy range".
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is -0.1 at $193.43, with 1,561,256 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA
) is +0.21 at $44.85, with 1,408,192 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
Caesars Entertainment Corporation ( CZR
) is +0.12 at $11.96, with 1,135,639 shares traded. CZR's current last sale is 97.63% of the target price of $12.25.
Intel Corporation ( INTC
) is -0.12 at $49.80, with 750,212 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 90.55% of the target price of $55.