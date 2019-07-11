Quantcast

After Hours Most Active for Jul 11, 2019 : TRUE, VICI, QQQ, FOLD, LXP, GRPN, AAL, ABEV, AVP, CLDR, QD, CZR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.66 to 7,890.12. The total After hours volume is currently 39,176,608 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :



TrueCar, Inc. ( TRUE ) is unchanged at $5.34, with 3,816,056 shares traded. TRUE's current last sale is 66.75% of the target price of $8.

VICI Properties Inc. ( VICI ) is unchanged at $22.08, with 3,378,049 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is -0.04 at $192.38, with 2,102,351 shares traded. This represents a 34.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. ( FOLD ) is unchanged at $12.28, with 1,751,915 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 7.554527; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Lexington Realty Trust ( LXP ) is +0.0629 at $9.57, with 1,081,424 shares traded. LXP's current last sale is 95.73% of the target price of $10.

Groupon, Inc. ( GRPN ) is unchanged at $3.47, with 1,053,990 shares traded. GRPN's current last sale is 77.11% of the target price of $4.5.

American Airlines Group, Inc. ( AAL ) is +0.06 at $33.09, with 1,052,075 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAL is in the "buy range".

Ambev S.A. ( ABEV ) is +0.0234 at $4.97, with 996,904 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 99.47% of the target price of $5.

Avon Products, Inc. ( AVP ) is +0.05 at $3.98, with 965,565 shares traded. AVP's current last sale is 122.46% of the target price of $3.25.

Cloudera, Inc. ( CLDR ) is -0.04 at $5.14, with 872,435 shares traded. CLDR's current last sale is 64.25% of the target price of $8.

Qudian Inc. ( QD ) is -0.05 at $8.70, with 818,837 shares traded. QD's current last sale is 108.75% of the target price of $8.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation ( CZR ) is unchanged at $11.85, with 651,466 shares traded. CZR's current last sale is 96.73% of the target price of $12.25.

