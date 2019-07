After Hours Most Active for Jul 1, 2019 : BX, KO, VZ, BAC, PFE, ET

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.62 to 7,765.52. The total After hours volume is currently 737,572,879 shares traded.





The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :

The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) is +0.16 at $46.74, with 38,125,782 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.Coca-Cola Company (The) ( KO ) is +0.09 at $51.69, with 3,685,372 shares traded. KO's current last sale is 101.35% of the target price of $51.Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ) is unchanged at $56.66, with 3,660,627 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 96.85% of the target price of $58.5.Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ) is +0.05 at $29.47, with 3,438,254 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".Pfizer, Inc. ( PFE ) is unchanged at $43.77, with 2,681,817 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".Energy Transfer L.P. ( ET ) is unchanged at $14.10, with 2,558,314 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "strong buy range".