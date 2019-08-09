After Hours Most Active for Aug 9, 2019 : VEON, UXIN, PFE, FIS, VRAY, AVP, CMCSA, EXC, RF, QQQ, PVTL, AKRX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.86 to 7,650.13. The total After hours volume is currently 56,949,174 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
VEON Ltd. ( VEON
) is unchanged at $2.82, with 6,603,103 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VEON is in the "strong buy range".
Uxin Limited ( UXIN
) is unchanged at $2.50, with 5,002,502 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for UXIN is 10.081591; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Pfizer, Inc. ( PFE
) is +0.09 at $36.44, with 2,431,238 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 88.88% of the target price of $41.
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. ( FIS
) is unchanged at $136.50, with 1,940,057 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FIS is in the "buy range".
ViewRay, Inc. ( VRAY
) is unchanged at $3.10, with 1,769,619 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
Avon Products, Inc. ( AVP
) is -0.03 at $4.37, with 1,579,192 shares traded. AVP's current last sale is 109.25% of the target price of $4.
Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA
) is unchanged at $42.93, with 1,395,515 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".
Exelon Corporation ( EXC
) is unchanged at $45.20, with 1,393,030 shares traded. EXC's current last sale is 91.78% of the target price of $49.25.
Regions Financial Corporation ( RF
) is unchanged at $14.67, with 1,329,949 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.39. RF's current last sale is 86.29% of the target price of $17.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is -0.0399 at $186.45, with 1,282,899 shares traded. This represents a 29.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Pivotal Software, Inc. ( PVTL
) is +0.05 at $8.40, with 1,108,397 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
Akorn, Inc. ( AKRX
) is unchanged at $3.00, with 1,101,783 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AKRX is 8.205133; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.