After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .86 to 7,725.69. The total After hours volume is currently 53,533,137 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Leidos Holdings, Inc. ( LDOS
) is +0.12 at $84.02, with 19,137,623 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.2. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LDOS is in the "buy range".
Foot Locker, Inc. ( FL
) is unchanged at $40.53, with 12,345,350 shares traded. FL's current last sale is 64.33% of the target price of $63.
IDEX Corporation ( IEX
) is +0.08 at $162.20, with 9,705,374 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.59. IEX's current last sale is 100.12% of the target price of $162.
Caesars Entertainment Corporation ( CZR
) is -0.24 at $11.41, with 5,267,663 shares traded. CZR's current last sale is 95.08% of the target price of $12.
GrubHub Inc. ( GRUB
) is unchanged at $69.46, with 3,899,798 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRUB is in the "buy range".
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation ( APC
) is +0.3 at $73.07, with 3,751,011 shares traded. APC's current last sale is 98.74% of the target price of $74.
Uber Technologies, Inc. ( UBER
) is -5.33 at $37.64, with 3,181,176 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Uber quarterly revenue misses estimates, sees pricing pressure easing
Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO
) is -0.01 at $53.15, with 1,588,874 shares traded.CSCO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/14/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.75 per share, which represents a 65 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
ANGI Homeservices Inc. ( ANGI
) is -0.11 at $9.30, with 1,552,507 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
Match Group, Inc. ( MTCH
) is -0.17 at $87.00, with 1,549,298 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MTCH is 17.582017; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. ( FOLD
) is unchanged at $11.39, with 1,179,183 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Amicus Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Updates
Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT
) is +0.06 at $138.95, with 1,164,769 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".