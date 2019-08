After Hours Most Active for Aug 7, 2019 : VEON, T, CZR, WMB, MO, ROKU, CSCO, VIPS, WMT, AMCR, LYFT, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.7 to 7,548.2. The total After hours volume is currently 71,327,620 shares traded.





The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :

VEON Ltd. ( VEON ) is unchanged at $2.86, with 14,821,080 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VEON is in the "strong buy range".AT&T Inc. ( T ) is +0.08 at $34.14, with 3,815,316 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".Caesars Entertainment Corporation ( CZR ) is -0.0022 at $11.59, with 3,539,720 shares traded. CZR's current last sale is 96.57% of the target price of $12.Williams Companies, Inc. (The) ( WMB ) is unchanged at $23.62, with 2,600,007 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMB is in the "buy range".Altria Group ( MO ) is unchanged at $46.23, with 2,064,744 shares traded. MO's current last sale is 72.8% of the target price of $63.5.Roku, Inc. ( ROKU ) is +8.81 at $109.78, with 1,559,758 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Roku Releases Second Quarter 2019 Financial ResultsCisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO ) is unchanged at $52.34, with 1,522,848 shares traded.CSCO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/14/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.75 per share, which represents a 65 percent increase over the EPS one Year AgoVipshop Holdings Limited ( VIPS ) is unchanged at $6.66, with 1,469,730 shares traded.VIPS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/14/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.12 per share, which represents a 8 percent increase over the EPS one Year AgoWalmart Inc. ( WMT ) is unchanged at $108.20, with 1,464,157 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".Amcor plc ( AMCR ) is unchanged at $10.43, with 1,189,070 shares traded. AMCR's current last sale is 96.72% of the target price of $10.784.Lyft, Inc. ( LYFT ) is +4.51 at $64.80, with 1,123,609 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Lyft raises forecast for 2019 as price war with Uber eases, ridership risesInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is -0.39 at $183.86, with 1,067,787 shares traded. This represents a 28.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.