Quantcast

After Hours Most Active for Aug 7, 2019 : VEON, T, CZR, WMB, MO, ROKU, CSCO, VIPS, WMT, AMCR, LYFT, QQQ

By

Shutterstock photo

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.7 to 7,548.2. The total After hours volume is currently 71,327,620 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :



VEON Ltd. ( VEON ) is unchanged at $2.86, with 14,821,080 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VEON is in the "strong buy range".

AT&T Inc. ( T ) is +0.08 at $34.14, with 3,815,316 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

Caesars Entertainment Corporation ( CZR ) is -0.0022 at $11.59, with 3,539,720 shares traded. CZR's current last sale is 96.57% of the target price of $12.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) ( WMB ) is unchanged at $23.62, with 2,600,007 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMB is in the "buy range".

Altria Group ( MO ) is unchanged at $46.23, with 2,064,744 shares traded. MO's current last sale is 72.8% of the target price of $63.5.

Roku, Inc. ( ROKU ) is +8.81 at $109.78, with 1,559,758 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Roku Releases Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO ) is unchanged at $52.34, with 1,522,848 shares traded.CSCO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/14/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.75 per share, which represents a 65 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Vipshop Holdings Limited ( VIPS ) is unchanged at $6.66, with 1,469,730 shares traded.VIPS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/14/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.12 per share, which represents a 8 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Walmart Inc. ( WMT ) is unchanged at $108.20, with 1,464,157 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".

Amcor plc ( AMCR ) is unchanged at $10.43, with 1,189,070 shares traded. AMCR's current last sale is 96.72% of the target price of $10.784.

Lyft, Inc. ( LYFT ) is +4.51 at $64.80, with 1,123,609 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Lyft raises forecast for 2019 as price war with Uber eases, ridership rises

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is -0.39 at $183.86, with 1,067,787 shares traded. This represents a 28.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines , After Hours Most Active


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar