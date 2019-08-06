After Hours Most Active for Aug 6, 2019 : GE, DIS, BKS, BABA, ARMK, KO, INTC, MLCO, MSFT, FISV, QQQ, QCOM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.31 to 7,515.01. The total After hours volume is currently 42,603,285 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
General Electric Company ( GE
) is -0.03 at $9.54, with 1,852,443 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 79.5% of the target price of $12.
Walt Disney Company (The) ( DIS
) is -5.53 at $136.34, with 1,704,717 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Wall St climbs more than 1% after China moves on yuan
Barnes & Noble, Inc. ( BKS
) is +0.001 at $6.49, with 1,428,549 shares traded. BKS's current last sale is 83.22% of the target price of $7.8.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA
) is -0.11 at $157.32, with 1,353,078 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".
Aramark ( ARMK
) is +0.2819 at $36.80, with 1,160,550 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Aramark Acquires On-Demand Food Delivery Service, Good Uncle
Coca-Cola Company (The) ( KO
) is +0.0101 at $52.28, with 1,141,968 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.44. KO's current last sale is 93.36% of the target price of $56.
Intel Corporation ( INTC
) is -0.11 at $46.85, with 1,094,475 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. INTC's current last sale is 83.66% of the target price of $56.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited ( MLCO
) is -0.2437 at $20.19, with 1,062,571 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MLCO is in the "buy range".
Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT
) is unchanged at $134.69, with 997,931 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".
Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV
) is unchanged at $103.02, with 933,139 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FISV is 21.233908; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is -0.25 at $183.01, with 818,874 shares traded. This represents a 27.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.
QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM
) is unchanged at $68.17, with 782,977 shares traded. QCOM's current last sale is 85.21% of the target price of $80.